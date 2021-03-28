No. 11 UCLA heads to Elite 8 after upsetting No. 2 Bama in OT thriller

article

Eleventh-seed UCLA outlasted second-seed Alabama 88-78 in overtime.

Clinging to a 63-62 lead with six seconds left, the Bruins were on their way to advancing to the Elite 8 in regulation after the Crimson Tide’s Herbert Jones missed two free throws. The following possession, UCLA’s David Singleton converted both free throws to extend the Bruins’ lead to 65-62 with four seconds left in regulation.

As the Bruins needed to make one final stop in regulation, Crimson Tide’s Alex Reese made a buzzer-beating 3 to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Bruins dominated the Tide, outscoring 'Bama 23-13 to extend UCLA’s magical run in March.

