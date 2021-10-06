Dodgers' repeat bid stays alive after Chris Taylor's walk-off homer vs. Cards

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bid for a repeat World Series run stays alive after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a single-elimination showdown Wednesday night.

The Cards drew first blood in the NL Wild Card game after Tommy Edman scored on a wild pitch from Dodgers' Max Scherzer in the opening frame.

The Dodgers had a golden opportunity to answer to roar back with one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, but second baseman Trea Turner grounded into a double play against Cards' ace Adam Wainwright, leaving all three runners stranded.

Justin Turner injected some life back into Dodger Stadium in the bottom of the fourth after blasting a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts stirred some mini-controversy after pulling Max Scherzer after the ace threw only 4 ⅓ innings. The move ultimately did not backfire as Los Angeles' bullpen kept the St. Louis bats in check.

LA's Chris Taylor blasted a 2-run walk-off homer to beat St. Louis in the bottom of the 9th.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 3 to 1 during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on Octo Expand

The Dodgers will face division rival, the San Francisco Giants, in the National League Division Series. Game 1's first pitch will be Friday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. PT

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.