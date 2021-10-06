Dodgers prepare for win-or-go-home wild-card game against Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open the postseason Wednesday night with a win-or-go-home wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

"There’s no easing into a five or seven-game series. This is it, we’ve never been in this position before," said Dodgers Historian Mark Langill. "We’ve been the wild card in 1996, but that was just with one Wild Card. 2012 Major League Baseball added two wildcards. We didn’t have to worry about that with eight consecutive NL titles. Now it’s basically you win or go home."

﻿Wednesday’s pregame ceremonies will include singer and actor Jaime Camil performing the National Anthem alongside a joint color guard featuring all six branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Dodgers finished the 2021 regular season with the best record ever for a defending World Champion at 106-57 behind the San Francisco Giants for the top record in Major League Baseball. The "Boys in Blue" are making its first-ever appearance in the win-or-go-home game which began in 2012.

"The mindset of winning one game at a time and not letting things outside of our control affect us…I think we’ve done a really good job that," said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

The winner of the Wild Card game advances to the National League Division Series which starts on Friday in San Francisco. The game starts at 5:10 p.m. and tickets remain available online.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



