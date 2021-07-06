Dodgers' Dave Roberts expects Trevor Bauer to be out longer than 7-day leave

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he does not expect star pitcher Trevor Bauer to return to the mound when his paid leave expires Friday.

Last week, Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of sexual assault allegations surrounding the Dodgers pitcher.

One thing worth noting, however, is the players' union, MLBPA, must give the green light before extending any leave of absence.

Last week a woman accused Bauer of assault during two sexual encounters. Bauer's attorney said in a statement that the sexual encounters were consensual.

According to Bauer's representatives, the pitcher plans to deny the woman's account at an upcoming hearing on July 23.

The Pasadena Police Department is among the agencies investigating the allegations against Bauer. As of Monday night, no criminal charges have been filed against the Dodgers pitcher.

