Dodgers fever heats up ahead of World Series: 'It would mean so much to the city'

It’s almost time for World Series baseball!

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic, World Series fever is heating up across the City of Angels, and fans are hoping the Boys in Blue can win back-to-back championships.

Local perspective:

LA is a sea of Dodger blue as Angelenos gather at local spots to share their fandom.

Places like Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock and Randy’s Donuts were just some of the businesses offering special menu items.

‘It would mean so much to the city’

What they're saying:

On Friday morning, a fan told FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez a World Series win would bring so much joy to the city.

"God, it would mean so much to the city. I think it always brings so much energy here, so much excitement."

Another fan doesn't anticipate this being an easy series, and said the Dodgers will need everyone to bring their best.

"I think we're gonna need all aspects of the game, we're gonna need a lot of offense, a lot of pitching. Yeah, mistake-free ball, that's really the only way we're gonna be able to bring another title home," they said.

Freddie Freeman honoring late mother

Dig deeper:

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, the 2024 World Series MVP, holds dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship. His father hails from Windsor, and his late mother is from a town near Toronto. He also represented Canada in the World Baseball Classic, honoring his mother’s memory.

"Obviously, coming back to play in Toronto when we do come back is always special, but this one's a little... this is the biggest stage. Obviously, a lot more people are asking about Rosemary Freeman. So like I've always said, if people are asking about my mom, we're doing a good thing by keeping her memory alive," he said.

What's next:

Game 1 is set for Friday and watch parties are being held across the city.

The Dodgers are aiming to make history by winning back-to-back championships, a feat the Toronto Blue Jays achieved in 1993.

