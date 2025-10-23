Dodgers' Alex Vesia 'away from team' ahead of World Series Game 1

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Alex Vesia ahead of the World Series. Vesia is stepping away from the team to tend to family matters, the team announced. Prior to his leave, the Dodgers relied on Vesia to face left-handed hitters or going against opposing sluggers in high-leverage situations late in games.



Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia is stepping away from the team ahead of the World Series.

What we know:

The Dodgers announced on social media on Thursday, October 23 that Vesia will be tending to a "deeply personal family matter." While the team didn't specify the family matter, it appears the Dodgers will be without their left-handed pitcher indefinitely.

Thursday's announcement comes as Game 1 of the Fall Classic begins on Friday, October 24.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Vesia will return with the team. It is also unknown if he will be a part of the team's World Series roster or if MLB will let him back on the team if he were to rejoin the squad.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during Game Four of the National League Championship Series presented by Booking.com between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Thursday that the team will take things day by day regarding Vesia's absence.

What they're saying:

Below is a statement released by the team:

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

The backstory:

Since joining the Dodgers in 2021 via trade with the Miami Marlins, Alex Vesia has been the Boys in Blue's specialist when it came to facing left-handed hitters or going against opposing sluggers late into games.

This postseason, the 29-year-old reliever threw 4⅔ innings and allowed two earned runs on a 3.86 ERA. Vesia was lights out in the 2024 postseason as he threw 5⅔ innings and allowed zero runs on two hits en route to being a member of the Bullpen Dawgs that helped the Boys in Blue win the World Series that year.

