How to get LA28 Olympic tickets

The Brief Registration for the LA28 Olympic ticket draw opens on January 14. The price for single tickets will start at $28. Registration does not guarantee tickets, but is a mandatory first step to enter the purchasing draw.



Registration for the LA28 Olympic ticket draw for all sports will begin on January 14, offering fans their first opportunity to secure a time slot to purchase passes for the 2028 games.

What you can do:

The initial step for any fan hoping to attend the 2028 Olympic Games is to register for the ticket draw.

Registration for the LA28 ticket draw will open on January 14.

This is the first step in a lottery-style process designed to give fans a chance to secure a time slot for purchasing tickets. Registration does not guarantee the purchase of tickets, but it is mandatory to enter the draw.

Registration can be completed online at la28.org/en/ticketing.html.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the LA28 newsletter.

By the numbers:

Single tickets for all Olympic sports will start at $28.

A variety of pricing and seating options will be available for individuals and groups interested in attending the games.

Tickets for the subsequent Paralympic games will go on sale at a later date, specifically in 2027.

Local perspective:

LA28 is offering special early access opportunities to local fans.

Residents of the greater Los Angeles area and the Oklahoma City region who register for the ticket draw will have a chance to secure a time slot during a special early-access window.

What's next:

In addition to general tickets, curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages will also be offered.

These packages will be provided on location and will go on sale starting next year.

Fans interested in purchasing these premium offerings must also register for the general ticket draw through the LA28 ticketing website.

The ticket process will be managed by LA28's official ticketing service providers, AXS and EVENTIM.