Dodgers fan proposes to wife with ring hidden inside Dodger Dog

The Brief Bob and Jeana Bobich, Dodger fans since high school, got engaged at a Dodgers vs. Cubs game in 1996 when Bob proposed with a ring hidden in a Dodger Dog. They continue to cherish their memories at Dodger Stadium, likening their marriage to teamwork with its ups and downs. Nearly 30 years later, they plan to watch the World Series from home or with friends, still rooting for the Dodgers.



When True Blue turns into True Love, that's the case for Dodger fans Bob and Jeana Bobich.

They were fans in 1988, when they met in high school, and it was during the April 28, 1996, Dodgers vs. Cubs match at Dodger Stadium that Bob popped the big question!

Bob scored tickets from family friend and famous third base coach for the Cubs, Joe Amalfitano. She sat down at her seats, and Bob left to get hot dogs!

"I had no idea," says Jeana, and you can see from the video they shared with us, she looks baffled, then delighted, as she found an engagement ring inside the Dodger Dog, and Bob asked her to marry him by saying, "You know I love baseball, but I want you to know I love you more than baseball!"

She said "yes" and then asked, "But where's the mustard?"

Oh, those Dodger fans!

We met them at Dodger Stadium, where they shared images of the day and their life since then, bringing up a family and still going to games.

"Every time we are here," says Bob, "it's a good memory, which is what going to the games is about, regardless of whether they win or lose. It's about rooting them on and creating good memories." Jeana compares it to marriage, where you have ups and downs and "work like a team."

Almost 30 years later, here they are... saying they'll watch the World Series from home or with friends, rooting for the Blue.

We are also rooting for the Dodgers, but also Bob and Jeana: to many more years making good memories!