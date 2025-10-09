Dodgers advance to NLCS beating Phillies in extras in Game 4 of division series

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in a dramatic walkoff win in the 11th inning of the division series. With the win, the Dodgers punched a ticket to the championship series.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are one step closer to possibly returning to the World Series.

The Dodgers punched a ticket to the National League Championship Series after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in extras in Game 4 of the division series.

With the win, the Dodgers await the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers series. Should the Boys in Blue take down the Brewers or Cubs in the NLCS, this will mark back-to-back appearances for the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. The Dodgers won last year's World Series, taking down the New York Yankees in five games.

SERIES SCHEDULE

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLDS after completing the 2-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. Los Angeles secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Phillies got to skip the wild card round after finishing the season with a 96-66 regular-season record, second best in the National League. Their regular season success earned them the NL East title, in addition to getting home-field advantage over the Dodgers.