Dodgers hold off Phillies in Game 2 win despite bullpen nearly blowing 4-run lead

Breathe, Dodger fans.

Despite nearly blowing a 4-run lead, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series after holding off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 in Game 2 of the division series.

The Boys in Blue entered the middle of the 8th inning with a 4-run lead, but Los Angeles' bullpen proceeded to give up three runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The earned runs came in the hands of Emmett Sheehan (one run) in the eighth and Blake Treinen (two runs) in the ninth.

With two out and runners on first and third in the bottom of the ninth, Dave Roberts summoned Roki Sasaki to (mercifully) close the game for the Boys in Blue. Former Dodger-turned-Phillie Trea Turner grounded out on two pitches and the Boys in Blue wound up surviving the game.

With the win, albeit chaotic, the Dodgers not only stole the Phillies' home-field advantage, but also thrust themselves into the driver's seat of the best-of-5 series, as they now have three chances to end Philadelphia's season.

The series shifts to Los Angeles as the Dodgers host Game 3 at home on Wednesday, October 8. The winner of this series will face whoever wins in the NL Central showdown between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3. Final.

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Phillies 3. Final.

Game 3: Phillies at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 8. 6:08 p.m. PT

Game 4*: Phillies at Dodgers, Thursday, October 9. 3:08 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Dodgers at Phillies, Saturday, October 11. 5:08 p.m. PT

*= If necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the NLDS after completing the 2-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. Los Angeles secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Boys in Blue captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Phillies got to skip the wild card round after finishing the season with a 96-66 regular-season record, second best in the National League. Their regular season success earned them the NL East title, in addition to getting home-field advantage over the Dodgers.