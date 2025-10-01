Dodgers advance to NLDS after 2-game minisweep of Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers move one step closer to a possible repeat World Series run.

The Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series after beating the Cincinnati Reds in a 2-game minisweep in the wild card series.

The Boys in Blue punched their ticket to the NLDS after holding off the Reds 8-4 in Game 2 on Wednesday.

With the series win, the Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies. The upcoming series will now be a best-of-5 showdown instead of being a race to two wins in the Wild Card Series format.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers landed home-field advantage in the wild card series after winning the NL West division. The team captured their fourth consecutive division title, Los Angeles' 12th in the last 13, after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 regular season record.

The Reds punched their ticket to the postseason after securing the third and final spot in the National League wild card. Cincinnati secured the league's sixth seed after finishing the 2025 regular season with an 83-79 record.

The Dodgers' future opponent, the Phillies, have home-field advantage in the NLDS after finishing the season with a 96-66 record.