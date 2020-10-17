Braves, Dodgers set for 2nd NLCS Game 7 in 15 seasons

article

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set for just the second Game 7 in the NL Championship Series in 15 seasons.

L.A. forced the deciding game with a second straight victory, 3-1. Ian Anderson will start for Atlanta against Tony Gonsolin in a matchup of rookies.

RELATED: Dodgers face Braves in another elimination game

This is the first time both league championship series have gone the distance since 2004.

Tampa Bay and Houston played the deciding game in the ALCS later Saturday night.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.