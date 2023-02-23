9-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner out as LA Rams LB, reports say

article

Ontario native Bobby Wagner's Southern California homecoming ultimately ended up being a one-and-done stint for the superstar linebacker.

First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later published on FOX Sports' social media pages, Wagner is on the verge of getting cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

Schefter reports that the parting is believed to be mutual for both sides with the Rams wanting to save salary cap space and Wagner getting a chance to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Wagner, who turns 33 in June, was one of the few bright spots in the Rams' nightmare 5-12 season. The former Colony star was named All-Pro for the ninth time in his surefire-hall-of-fame career after finishing the 2022 season with 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Rams have not made a formal announcement on what they're going to do with Wagner.