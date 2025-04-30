Alijah Arenas released from the hospital after fiery Cybertruck crash

A spokesperson for Alijah Arenas and his family shared a positive update about the teen’s condition after he was seriously hurt in a crash in the San Fernando Valley last week.

Following the collision, the University of Southern California recruit, who is the son of former NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, was placed in a coma.

What they're saying:

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 28: McDonalds High School All American Alijah Arenas (16) poses during a photo shoot at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on March 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.

A spokesperson for the Arenas family released the following statement to FOX 11 on Wednesday, April 30.

"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch. While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support.

The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%.

He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits.The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah’s healing and well-being.

We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support."

Tesla Cybertruck crashes in Winnetka

The backstory:

Los Angeles first responders were called to a solo-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Corbin Avenue, in LA’s Winnetka neighborhood, just before 5 a.m. Thursday, April 24.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a Tesla Cybertruck on fire. The 18-year-old driver was then rushed to the scene in serious condition. A short time later, he was placed into an induced coma.

The following day, his family said the five-star prospect had undergone "a remarkable and hopeful development," and had emerged from a coma, but remained intubated.

He continues to make progress and faces a long road to recovery.

