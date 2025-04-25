Alijah Arenas out of a coma following fiery crash in LA

The Brief Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious crash in the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning. LA first responders said they arrived to find his Tesla Cybertruck on fire. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in a coma. On Friday, his family provided an update on his condition.



Following a fiery crash in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, University of Southern California basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has emerged from a coma.

The McDonald’s All-American is the son of former NBA All-Star guard, Gilbert Arenas.

What we know:

Los Angeles first responders were called to a solo-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Corbin Avenue, in LA’s Winnetka neighborhood, just before 5 a.m. Thursday, April 24.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a Tesla Cybertruck on fire. The 18-year-old driver was then rushed to the scene in serious condition. A short time later, he was placed into an induced coma.

Thursday’s episode of "Gil’s Arena" was canceled so the three-time NBA All-Star could tend to his son.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment. We ask the Gil’s Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts," Underdog wrote on X in support of the Arenas family.

On Friday, the family provided an update on his condition.

McDonalds High School All American Alijah Arenas (16) poses during a photo shoot at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on March 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

‘A remarkable and hopeful development’

What they're saying:

In a statement provided to ESPN by the Arenas family, they said Alijah has come out of his coma, making a "remarkable and hopeful development and has shown significant signs or progress within the last 24 hours."

"Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery," the statement said, adding his parents and siblings have been by his side "holding onto faith and drawing strength from the prayers and love pouring in from around the world."

The family also shared a good Samaritan stepped in following the collision.

"This act of courage, along with Alijah’s incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous. The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery."

"Further updates will be shared as Alijah continues to heal," the statement concluded.