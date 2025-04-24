Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, seriously injured in LA car crash: reports

article

The Brief Alijah Arenas was reported involved in a solo-vehicle crash in the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star guard, Gilbert Arenas. The teen was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.



Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas, was seriously injured in a crash in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the five-star prospect has been placed into an induced coma.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas talks with his son Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth at halftime against Monterey during a CIF State Division IV boys basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old committed to playing at the University of Southern California.

Details of Thursday morning's crash

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 that officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue, in LA's Reseda neighborhood, just before 5 a.m.

LA City firefighters also responded to a possible entrapment call and responding firefighters discovered the Tesla vehicle on fire.

LAFD officials said an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition. However, his name has not been released.

TMZ reportedly viewed images from the crash site that showed the Cybertruck was completely mangled.

Arenas is a student at Chatsworth High School and has averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is among the 300 players who scored at least 50 points during a high school game this season.