Alijah Arenas to be out of hospital 'very soon' after LA crash, Gilbert Arenas' co-host Josiah Johnson says

The Brief Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a fiery Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles on April 24. After being briefly placed in an induced coma, Alijah is now walking, talking, and expected to be released from the hospital soon with no major injuries.



Alijah Arenas, a USC basketball recruit and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is expected to be out of the hospital "very soon" after being involved in last week's fiery Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles, according to the older Arenas' podcast co-host Josiah Johnson.

What we know:

On Monday, April 28, Johnson took to his podcast "Gil's Arena" to relay what his co-host Gilbert Arenas told him over the phone regarding the former NBA star's son.

"Elijah is doing better," Johnson announced. "Walking, talking, progressing very well. Should be released from the hospital very soon. No major injuries as a result of the car accident, so just thankful."

The backstory:

The announcement comes as Alijah Arenas was involved in a fiery crash in Los Angeles' Winnetka neighborhood on Thursday, April 24. During the early stages of the investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed the Telsa Cybertruck Alijah Arenas was in had caught fire and it was a single-vehicle crash.

During the earliest stages of his injuries, Alijah Arenas was briefly placed in an induced coma before his family later revealed in a statement that he was making "remarkable and hopeful development" and was out of coma by Friday, April 25.

What they're saying:

Gilbert Arenas did not make the Apr. 28 podcast episode in the wake of his son's injuries. However, Johnson relayed in their podcast that Gilbert Arenas wanted the show to go on.

"Gil said he wanted us to do a show today. He don't believe in off days, no matter what. So he said, ‘We got to come back in the ’arena," do the show today, so we're here to do all that," Johnson said on the Apr. 28 broadcast.