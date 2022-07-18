2022 All-Star Legacy, Dodgers contribute $6M to nonprofits across Los Angeles

In honor of All-Star week, Major League Baseball is pitching in to help food insecure families and those in need across Southern California.

The All-Star Legacy Project helps veterans, those experiencing homelessness, and the hungry. This week, the organization is teaming up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to get food in the hands of kids in need.

"During these summer months, kids don’t have access to school breakfast and school lunch, so demand for food assistance goes up," said Michael Flood, President & CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank.

In late June, MLB, the Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced a $6 million commitment for All-Star Week with proceeds going to various nonprofit organizations in the greater Los Angeles area.

Some of the other nonprofits to receive donations include the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, Volunteers of America Los Angeles, and the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles.

