Young parents killed in crash, children injured; suspected DUI driver arrested

A horrific crash in Newport Beach took the life of a young couple and injured their three children.

Police arrested 22-year-old Grace Elizabeth Coleman of Newport Beach, on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Grace Coleman

Coleman, who has a prior conviction for driving under the influence, was booked on suspicion of murder, DUI causing bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Henrry Saldana and his wife 28-year-old Gabby Andrade.

The crash happened Tuesday night outside of Pelican Hill Resort.

Henrry Saldana, 27, needed his belt and shoes from the resort where he worked as a houseman, to use for his second job. He, his wife, Gabby Andrade, 28, and their three daughters ages 5, 3 and 1, were on Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive at about 7:45 pm, when a Range Rover collided with their Nissan Versa.

Hugo Gonzalez, who was waiting at the resort with Saldana’s clothes, says his best friend called him right after the accident.

“I answer the phone and nobody answer me, just the children talking, screaming, but nobody answer me. I said hey are you there, what happened and nobody answered me. I think it was the last call,” Gonzalez told FOX 11’s Hailey Winslow.



The young couple died at the scene. Paramedics transported their three little girls to the hospital in critical condition. The three little girls will now have to grow up without their parents.

Saldana and Andrade were best friends with Gonzalez and his wife…their three daughters the same ages as their three sons.

“Maybe 15 minutes before the accident he told me take care bro, be safe, remember you are the support for your family, take care. That’s the last words I hear from him,” an emotional Gonzalez said.

He says Saldana was a good, hard-working man, just striving to support his family.

“Good parents, good husband, good friend.”

Newport Beach Police say after the crash, Coleman tried to walk away but officers immediately found and arrested her. She’s in custody at the hospital, charged with homicide, hit and run and DUI. Officers say she’s still awaiting trial on her first DUI that was in August.