Yorba Linda woman arrested for road rage incident that led to driver's amputation

A Yorba Linda woman was arrested this week for allegedly ramming several cars off the road in a road rage incident that led to the amputation of one of the other drivers' limbs.

Kaylynn Heatley, 21, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, and reckless driving causing great bodily injury with a felony enhancement for permanent disfigurement, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that on Aug. 12, Keatley was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler, driving along State Route 91 in Corona, when she intentionally rammed into a Tesla, causing two cars to drive off the road. Keatley, officers say, fled the scene. One of the drivers hurt in the crash was hurt so badly that doc

tors had to amputate one of their limbs. The victims were all transported to the hospital with "major" injuries according to CHP.

Investigators eventually obtained the license plate of the Jeep believed responsible for the crash, and that night, CHP located Heatley's Wrangler at an address in Placentia and took it into evidence.

CHP is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP's Riverside office at 951-637-8000