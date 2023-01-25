Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list ranks this LA restaurant No. 1

California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures.

That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list.

"From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list reflects the diverse tastes and uniqueness of our community of users," said Tara Lewis, Yelp’s Trend Expert. "It is powered by the people, not a small group of restaurant critics, and we look forward to consumers continuing to share their dining experiences in their reviews."

A total 28 restaurants across Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento counties made the list, with one in Los Angeles taking the No. 1 spot.

That top honor went to BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle, a Korean-Hawaiian fusion spot in Downtown Los Angeles.

According to its website, BROKEN MOUTH is "Korean by blood, Hawaiian at heart" and is the brainchild of Tim Lee, hoping to share his love for food and family. It first opened its doors in 2017.

BROKEN MOUTH's "simple menu" ranges from traditional Korean fare with also Hawaiian-inspired menu items like a shrimp plate with macaroni salad and purple rice as well as a highly-talked about spam musubi.

The menu serves brunch, plate lunches, a la carte offerings like a spicy chicken sandwich, and small bites like pickled carrots and braised potato.

Broken Mouth has a 5-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews.

Last year, Yelp also ranked Broken Mouth as California's best Korean restaurant.

Here are some of the other SoCal restaurants that made the list:

The Nook Cajun Cafe (#7) Located in Norco, this seafood spot is known for their spicy garlic cajun shrimps that are made to order, served hot & fresh, ready to peel.

Sababa Falafel Shop (#10) Located in Garden Grove, this exotic and fresh falafel shop serves a variety of homemade salads, fresh middle eastern sandwiches and customized bowls.

Appu's Cafe (#12) Long Beach's best vegetarian/vegan Indo-Mexican fusion restaurant that specializes in holistic cooking taking into consideration heart, mind, body, and soul.

Little France Coffee & Bakery (#13) Located in Mission Viejo/OC, this spot is a traditional French Bakery that specializes in all pastries and desserts, including customized cakes.

Trust (#18) Located in Santa Ana/OC, Trust is a Chef’s table concept restaurant designed to provide a unique and elevated culinary experience.

BMORE Protein Pub (#23) This pub serves delicious gourmet Paninis and bagel sandwiches, coffees, acai bowls, protein shakes, and fresh squeezed orange juice in Long Beach.

Rajas con Crema (#25) As a family-run business in Maywood, they provide delicious homestyle Mexican cooking using fresh ingredients.

Maison Cafe & Market (#34) A French and Italian inspired full service restaurant based in Dana Point.

OmG Omakase by Gino (#44) Located in Santa Ana/OC, this sushi restaurant is a ten-seat, countertop Omakase style fine dining experience.

Over the last decade, Las Vegas saw the greatest number of restaurants on the list, with more than 30 restaurant appearances. Los Angeles and San Diego were close runner ups with 28 restaurant appearances each over the years.

To determine this year's list, Yelp reached out to the user community requesting individuals to submit favorite U.S. restaurants. Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp further curated the list with its Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.