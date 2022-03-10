This LA restaurant is Yelp's most reviewed ever

If you know, you know!

Popular Los Angeles restaurant, gourmet market, and patisserie Bottega Louie was just named most reviewed restaurant of all time, according to Yelp.

With more than 17,000 reviews and counting, the Italian and French eatery in downtown Los Angeles is racking up quite the customer base. By comparison, other restaurants on the list have more than 6,000 reviews.

Located at 700 S. Grand Avenue, the restaurant offers everything from pizza to pasta in addition to their famed pastries. If you haven't had a macaron, you haven't lived.

Bottega's second location also just opened in West Hollywood.

Other Los Angeles restaurants that made the list are Daikokuya Little Tokyo (#12), Perch (#13), Wurstküche (#14), and Pink's Hot Dogs (#30).

To make the list, Yelp identified top reviewed places to eat in the restaurant and food category, then sorted them by total volume of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Feb. 2022. Businesses with over nine locations were excluded.

Here is the full top 51 list, with all Los Angeles locations in bold:

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles) Phil’s BBQ (San Diego) Founding Farmers (Washington D.C.) Katz Delicatessen (New York City) Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas) Brenda’s French Soul Food (San Francisco) Mon Ami Gabi (Las Vegas) Ippudo NY (New York City) Bi-Rite Creamery (San Francisco) Girl & The Goat (Chicago) Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington DC) Daikokuya Little Tokyo (Los Angeles) Perch (Los Angeles) Wurstküche (Los Angeles) Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe (Chicago) Extraordinary Desserts (San Diego) Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop (San Diego) Pike Place Chowder (Seattle) Wicked Spoon (Las Vegas) Leonard’s Bakery (Honolulu) Mama’s Fish House (Paia) Mike’s Pastry (Boston) House of Prime Rib (San Francisco) Acme Oyster House (New Orleans) Au Cheval (Chicago) Screen Door Eastside (Portland) The Purple Pig (Chicago) Oceana Grill (New Orleans) San Tung (San Francisco) Pink’s Hot Dogs (Los Angeles) Duke’s Waikiki (Waikiki) Fog Harbor Fish House (San Francisco) Burma Superstar (San Francisco) Howlin’ Ray’s (Los Angeles) Star Noodle (Lahaina) Pequod’s Pizzeria (Chicago) Piroshky Piroshky (Seattle) Bestia (Los Angeles) Joe’s Shanghai (New York City) The Attic (Long Beach) Philippe the Original (Los Angeles) Nacho Daddy (Las Vegas) Hog Island Oyster (San Francisco) Lombardi’s Pizza (New York City) Mama D’s Italian Kitchen (Newport Beach) The Griddle Cafe (Los Angeles) Peter Luger (Brooklyn) Father’s Office (Los Angeles) Yardbird (Las Vegas) Republique (Los Angeles) Homeroom (Oakland)

