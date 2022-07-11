These are the top 100 restaurants in LA, the Valley, according to Yelp

Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.

Yelp released its list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in LA and the Valley" and it contains everything from French bakeries to Salvadorean food trucks.

Taking the top spot this year is Lou The French on the Block, a Black-owned bakery in Burbank that boasts life-changing croissants, sandwiches, and pastries that will make you feel like you're in the City of Lights itself.

In second place, head to Malama Pono Restaurant in Sherman Oaks, a seafood-inspired restaurant offering "regional fusion cuisine with a Pacific influence." Some of the menu favorites include spam crispy rice, horseradish crusted mahi mahi and beet salad.

Rounding out the top 3 is Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles. Known for its Korean/Hawaiian fusion cuisine, people rave about everything from the spam musubi to the shrimp plate.

To get these results, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category then ranked those using a few factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of June 28, 2022.

Here are the restaurants that made the top 10:

Lou The French On The Block Malama Pono Restaurant BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle Barsha Curbgrill Uncle Af's Kermes Taco Grill Sapori Di 786 Degrees El Primo Tacos Le French Rooster

