This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp

article

If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California.

Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles.

Artelice Patisserie - which has locations in West LA and Burbank - ranked as the best in all of the Golden State.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Farid and Saeed, the shop offers everything from croissants and macaroons to tarts and eclairs.

"We are very particular with what goes into our pastries and use only high quality ingredients from Europe, which differentiates Artelice stand out from other pastry shops in Los Angeles," the shop's Yelp bio reads.

On Yelp, Artelice has five stars out of more than 600 reviews.

Yelpers rave about pretty much everything on the menu, finding it hard to pick just one thing they loved the most. Many of the reviews also commended the customer service as being top notch.

"The staff are AMAZING! They are all super friendly!! Saeed, took the time to explain and tell us all about each pastries and tell us about their top sellers! Each pastry is about $8 but aesthetically look too beautiful to eat! They have cool names for all pastries, macaroons, and croissants. Croissants vary from savory to sweet," one review read.



"Pastries are to die for!! They are such delicacies!" another Yelper said.

"AMAZING quality, the pastries are as delicious as they are a work of Art. Customer service is outstanding! The St. Honore is absolutely heavenly!" another review read.







