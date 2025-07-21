Tesla diner in Hollywood now open: What to expect

The Brief Tesla's first "retro futuristic" diner and drive-in theater, featuring 32 V4 Supercharger stalls, has opened in Hollywood. The two-story venue offers "Sonic-style carhop service," dual 45-foot LED screens, and a rooftop seating area. While open to all, some features like in-car ordering and synced movie audio require a Tesla vehicle.



Tesla's first-ever "retro futuristic" diner is now open in Hollywood.

The "entertainment center" is located at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard near Orange Drive.

What we know:

The two-story venue features two 45-foot LED movie screens visible from the parking lot and a rooftop outdoor seating area.

The first floor houses the kitchen, bar, and dining area, while the rooftop area has a bar and table seating. Plans are reportedly in the works to incorporate theater-style seating.

The two-level building houses an approximately 3,800-square-foot enclosed lower level and a 5,500-square-foot outdoor seating and enclosed food prep area.

Visitors looking to grab a bite to eat can do so from the comfort of their own cars as they experience "Sonic-style carhop service."

While the diner isn't exclusive to Tesla drivers, the features of the diner, such as in-car ordering and movie screens that will sync to the center touchscreen, will require a Tesla vehicle.

The diner, designed by Stantec, is reportedly a prototype of a new form of "deluxe Tesla charging stations." Chef Eric Greenspan will head the kitchen.

Additionally, there are also 32 V4 Supercharger stalls, with plans to expand to 75.

As for the theater, short features about 30 minutes long, which is the length of a typical charging session, will reportedly be shown on the two big screens.

This is the first "entertainment center" featuring the diner and drive-in theater plus Supercharging station in the U.S.

What we don't know:

Hours and days of operation for the diner, theater, and charging areas aren't immediately known.

The backstory:

Elon Musk first floated the idea of the diner and drive-in theater back in 2018 with limited details.

Musk described it as "Grease meets the Jetsons with Supercharging," "a retro-futuristic diner that will service classic American fare like burgers and milkshakes."

He stated initial plans included "an old school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA."

Construction on the project kicked off in the fall of 2023, according to reports.

What they're saying:

Last week, the Tesla CEO shared on X he had dinner at the diner.

"Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!" he tweeted.

What's next:

According to Musk himself, if successful, the company will establish more diners "in major cities around the world, as well as Supercharger sites on long-distance routes."

"An island of good food, good vibes, and entertainment, all while Supercharging!" Musk tweeted.