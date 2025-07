These California breweries brought home medals from the 2025 US Open Beer Championship

From Escondido to Redding, California breweries dominated at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

What we know:

The U.S. Open Beer Championship crowned the best breweries in America in 152 categories on July 15 in Oxford, Ohio.

Half Moon Bay's Hop Dogma Brewing Company earned top honors as one of the best breweries of the year. In addition, Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido took home multiple medals, including winning gold as the best American Stout for its Stone Cimmerian Portal.

Evans Brewing Company in Corona won gold for its American IPA West Coast Select and Pomona's Old Strump Brewing Co. won bronze for its Brut IPA.

See a full list of the California's winning beers below.

California's winning beers

Single Hop Pale Ale

Gold: Bell’s Smitten – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Silver: Separation Anxiety – Berryessa Brewing Co – California (Winters)

Bronze: Basic Decency – Venn Brewing Company – Minnesota

American Stout

Gold: Stone Cimmerian Portal – Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station – California (Escondido)

Silver: Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout – Bell’s Brewery – Michigan

Bronze: Short Notice Stout – Bickersons Brewhouse – Washington

International-Style Pale Ale

Gold: Smooth Transitions – 12 West Brewing Co – Arizona

Silver: Goldengrass – New Terrain Brewing – Colorado

Bronze: Pool Service – Alvarado Street Brewery – California (Monterey County)

Hazy/Juicy Pale Ale

Gold: Deep Pale Haze – Knee Deep Brewing – California (Auburn)

Silver: Prismatic Muse – Third Eye Brewing Company (Hamilton) – Ohio

Bronze: Mojira – Site-1 Brewing Co – Nebraska

British-Style IPA

Gold: Castillo – Alaro Craft Brewery – California (Sacramento)

Silver: Tall Mast – McFleshman’s Brewing Co. – Wisconsin

Bronze: London’s Hoppin’ -- Full Fledged Brewing Co. – Iowa

Imperial IPA

Gold: 25th Anniversary XX IPA – Half Moon Bay Brewing Company – California

Silver: Scorpius Morchella – Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Iowa

Bronze: Smile Medication – Hop Dogma Brewing Company – California

Bronze: White Label Mai Tai – Alvarado Street Brewery – California

American IPA

Gold: West Coast Select – Evans Brewing Co – California (Corona)

Silver: Lost – New Terrain Brewing – Colorado

Bronze: Langdon – Cellar West Brewery – Colorado

Bronze: Des Moines IPA – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa

Session IPA

Gold: Gentle Giant – Primal Brewery – North Carolina

Silver: Sesh Coast Lager – Evans Brewing Co – California (Corona)

Bronze: Corporate Estate – Celestial Beerworks – Texas

Brut IPA

Gold: Poppin’ Bottles – Flix Brewhouse – Des Moines – Iowa

Silver: Like Falling Off a Bike – Christopher Burgess – Colorado

Bronze: Summer IPA – Old Stump Brewing Co. – California (Pomona)

West Coast Style IPA

Gold: Rave at the Roxbury – Sunriver Brewing Company – Oregon

Silver: Sticky Bear – Moonraker Brewing – California (Auburn)

Bronze: Tasty Waves – Project 9 Brewing – Washington

New Zealand IPA

Gold: Muka Laka Hiki – Hop Dogma Brewing Company – California (Half Moon Bay)

Silver: Spinning Backfist – Line Creek Brewing Co. – Georgia

Bronze: DDH Mando Fun – Corn Coast Brewing – Nebraska

Experimental IPA

Gold: Lil’ SLURP – NoDa Brewing Company – North Carolina

Silver: EZ Baked – Replay Brewing – South Carolina

Bronze: Byclops – SDB Brewing Company – California (Gilroy)

Golden Stout

Gold: The Breakfast Klub Vol. 2 – TapRoom Beer Co – California

Silver: Faux The Seventh Tap Brewing Project – Louisiana

Bronze: Legion -- Crow and Wolf – California (Clovis)

Breakfast Stout

Gold: Maple Barrel Aged Viator Obscura – Wondering Monsters Brewing – Ohio

Silver: Odyssey – Crow and Wolf – California (Clovis)

Bronze: Volcano Mudslide – Feather Falls Brewing Company – California

Golden or Blonde Ale

Gold: Now What? – Saddle Mountain Brewing Company – Arizona

Silver: Sunlight Cream Ale – Sun King Brewery – Indiana

Bronze: Truckee Blonde – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California (Truckee)

Bronze: Old Ohio Blonde Ale – Twin Oast Brewing – Ohio

Bitter

Gold: Pennyfarthing – Dirigible Brewing Company – Massachusetts

Silver: Forest Moon – Port O’Pints Brewing – California (Crescent City)

Bronze: Coach Beard – Benchtop Brewing Company – Virginia

Robust Porter

Gold: Twenty-Two Porter – Big Ugly Brewing – Virginia

Silver: Donner Party Porter – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California (Truckee)

Bronze: Into the Void – Moontown Brewing Company – Indiana

Old Ale

Gold: Mountain Man – Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project – Colorado

Silver: Deeply Rooted – Old Stump Brewing Co. – California (Pomona)

Bronze: Bucket of Bolts – River North Brewery – Colorado

American Barleywine

Gold: Crouching Cougar – Feather Falls Brewing Company – California

Silver: Old Groundhog – Market Garden Brewery – Ohio

Bronze: Man Candy – Evans Brewing Co – California

American Amber/Red Ale

Gold: Mavericks Amber – Half Moon Bay Brewing Company – California

Silver: 3 Sisters American Red Ale – Wild Ride Brewing – Oregon

Bronze: Michigan Amber – Big Lake Brewing – Michigan

American Brown Ale

Gold: Throwback Brown – Hodad’s Brewing Company – California (San Diego)

Silver: Not a Planet – Site-1 Brewing Co – Nebraska

Bronze: Buster Brown Ale – Dingo Dog Brewing Company – North Carolina

American Black Ale

Gold: Fantasia Has No Boundaries – Hop Dogma Brewing Company – California (Half Moon Bay)

Silver: Solar Eclipse of the Hop – Southern Ohio Brewing – Ohio

Bronze: IT HUNTS AT NIGHT – SHADOW GROVE BREWING – California

Contemporary Gose

Gold: Aloha State of Mind – COVA Brewing Company – Virginia

Silver: Huckleberry Cheesecake Gose Pilot Brewing – North Carolina

Bronze: Punk Fuzz – MachineHead Brewing Co. – California (Clovis)

Light Lager

Gold: Quarryman’s Reserve – Break Rock Brewing Company – Massachusetts

Silver: Ultra Secret Enigma – Liability Brewing Co. – South Carolina

Bronze: 87 – Evans Brewing Co – California (Corona)

American Amber

Gold: De Nada – Appalachian Mountain Brewery – North Carolina

Silver: Can I Pet Your Dog? – Ope Brewing Co – Wisconsin

Bronze: Elbow Bender – Wagon Wheel Brewing – California (Oxnard)

German-Style Pilsener

Gold: An Honest Man – New Berlin Brewing Company – Ohio

Silver: A Cold One – Reformation Brewery – Georgia

Bronze: Shimmer Pils – Discretion Brewing – California (Soquel)

Bronze: Pils – Wicked Weed Brewing – North Carolina

Italian Pilsener

Gold: Antico – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California (Sacramento)

Silver: Antonio – Brother Chimp Brewing- Illinois

Bronze: Fight! Flight! Or Pizza! – Moonraker Brewing – California (Auburn)

New Zealand Lager

Gold: Sentries of the Broken Brain – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California (Sacramento)

Silver: Pilsmarillion – Big Ugly Brewing – Virginia

Bronze: Pilz with Frilz – Sandy Springs Brewing Co. – Ohio

Australasian, Latin American, or Tropical-Style Light Lager

Gold: City Lager – Turning Point Beer – Texas

Silver: Vaquera – Wagon Wheel Brewing – California (Oxnard)

Bronze: Shibata – Maui Brewing Co – Hawaii

Munchner Dunkel

Gold: Flannel Weather – The Bier Garden – North Carolina

Silver: Penn Dark – Penn Brewery – Pennsylvania

Bronze: Decrepify – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California (Sacramento)

Baltic-Style Porter

Gold: Kronan – Feather Falls Brewing Company – California

Silver: BierKraft Pomorskie Porter – BierKraft – Oklahoma

Bronze: High Frequency – Project Halo Brewing – Texas

Dortmunder Export/European-Style Export

Gold: Skortmunder – Kelsen Brewing Company – New Hampshire

Silver: Edelgard – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California (Sacramento)

Bronze: Bobber – Logboat Brewing Company – Missouri

American Cream Ale

Gold: Boulevard Light – Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri

Silver: Cinco Cinco Cinco! – Shred Beer Company – California (Rocklin)

Bronze: College Water – Benson Brewery – Nebraska

American-Style Fruit Beer – Lime

Gold: Stone Buenaveza – Stone Brewing – California (Escondido)

Silver: Freshy Lime Lager – Market Garden Brewery – Ohio

Bronze: Southwest BLVD – Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri

Coffee Beer Dark

Gold: Venti is Large – Hop Dogma Brewing Company – California (Half Moon Bay)

Silver: Barrel Aged Hazelnut Latte Speak of the Devil – Streetside Brewery – Ohio

Bronze: Lil Zoomie – Brink Brewing – Ohio

Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter

Gold: GSO Barrel Select Stout 2024 – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

Silver: 3 year Barrel Aged Family Reserve Sleepy Bear – Werk Force Brewing – Illinois

Bronze: Eclipse – Frey Ranch – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California (Truckee)

Session Beer

Gold: Shiner Bock – Spoetzl Brewery – Texas

Silver: Stone West Specific Pilsner – Stone Brewing – California (Escondido)

Bronze: Shiner Lemonade Shandy – Spoetzl Brewery – Texas

Near Gluten Free/Gluten Reduced Beer

Gold: Stone Hefe No-Wheat-Son – Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station – California

Silver: Damn! That’s Good – The Explorium – Wisconsin

Bronze: Amber Ale – Union Bear Brewing-Denton – Texas

Bronze: UB Light – Union Bear Brewing-Denton – Texas

Historical Beer

Gold: A Better Burden – Narrow Path Brewing Company – Ohio

Silver: Juniper Flats – Julian Beer Company – California

Bronze: Windmills & Tulips – Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery – Texas

Pink Boots Hop Blend

Gold: Stone She’s The Brewer – Stone Brewing – California (Escondido)

Silver: Lupulin Omen #5 – Aeonian Brewing Company – Ohio

Bronze: Her – Big Ugly Brewing – Virginia

Golden/Blonde Ales

Gold: Party On Gold: Reuben’s Brews – Washington

Silver: NA Brau – DC Brau Brewing – Washington DC

Bronze: Dry Fly – Fall River Brewing Company – California (Redding)

Hop Water

Gold: Lord Citra Hop Tea – Public Coast Brewing Company – Oregon

Silver: Hop Water Grapefruit – Berryessa Brewing Co – California (Winters)

Bronze: Citra-Drop Hop Water – Public Coast Brewing Company – Oregon

