Wrong-way DUI driver kills 2 on Ventura freeway: CHP

Two people were killed when an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way on the freeway crashed into them in Ventura early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., said Ken Antonetti of the California Highway Patrol. Officers began getting calls that a Volkswagen Jetta was speeding south in the northbound lanes, going as fast as 80 mph.

The driver then crashed into a Nissan Versa heading north in the fast lane, near Seward Avenue.

The two people inside the Nissan were killed. The Volkswagen driver survived.

Officers determined the Volkswagen driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him, Antonetti said.

Antonetti asked anyone who may have seen the crash to contact the CHP's Ventura office.

The two killed in the crash have not yet been identified.