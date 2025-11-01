World Series: SoCal native, Marine veteran sings National Anthem for Dodgers, Rams

Iraq war veteran Elliott McKenzie has been singing all his life, but says he really leaned into his talent after serving in the Marine Corps.

"When I got out, I ended up turning to music as a form of therapy for PTSD and I ended up homeless for a little bit when I got out and music ended up saving my life and turning my entire life around," said McKenzie.

He's cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

He performed the national anthem for the team in 2021.

"It was amazing, I had a great time. The Dodgers blue crew that was with me was amazing," said McKenzie.

McKenzie will be performing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Rams vs. Saints game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

"When I'm singing the national anthem, I feel peace honestly. It's an honor to be able to sing our country's song, being a veteran," said McKenzie.

You can find out more information about McKenzie, including where to listen to his music, at elliottmckenzie.com.