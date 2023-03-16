'World of Barbie' makes US debut in Santa Monica

Get ready to step into Barbie's hot pink world!

The "World of Barbie" immersive experience is set to make its U.S. debut in Santa Monica beginning April 14.

The 20,000-square-foot interactive attraction officially licensed by Mattel will feature a Barbie camper van, interactive rooms like a music studio, and of course a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse.

World of Barbie opens in Santa Monica on April 14. / World of Barbie

There's also a theater, fashion studio, salon, science center, and so much more - like exclusive merchandise and even a Barbie Museum. Did we forget to mention the Barbie space shuttle?

The experience - for which tickets are on sale now - opens at Santa Monica Place on April 14.

