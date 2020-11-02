Authorities seek help locating woman who went missing in Compton

article

Authorities Monday circulated a photo in their continuing effort to locate a 25-year-old woman with depression, who went missing in Compton nearly two months ago.

Shontel Aunyet Harris was last seen about 5 p.m. Sept. 13 near 124th and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Harris was wearing a black sweater over a colorful shirt and a black skirt, and was carrying a gray and black backpack.

Harris is described as Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black, short curly hair and brown eyes, Medrano said.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

