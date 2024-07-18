Woman steals LAFD ambulance, arrested in Inglewood

A woman who was "experiencing a psychiatric crisis" allegedly stole an ambulance after paramedics responded to help her.

She then drove the Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance from South Los Angeles to Inglewood, where she was eventually arrested.

Paramedics were sent to the area of Gage Avenue and Hoover Street late Thursday morning on a "behavioral emergency" call, according to the LAFD.

"While on scene, the patient, who appeared to be experiencing a psychiatric crisis, commandeered the rescue ambulance, identified as RA57, and left the scene without any ambulance personnel on board," according to an LAFD statement.

The ambulance was later recovered at an Arco gas station on Prairie Ave. in Inglewood.

The woman was taken to a hospital for examination, pending a possible booking on suspicion of auto theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her name was not immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report