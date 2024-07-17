Mother, walking with newborn baby, attacked by man in Brentwood

A new mother is sharing her story after she was violently attacked while walking with her newborn child in Brentwood.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon just blocks away from her house near Montana Ave. and South Gretna Green Way.

Carmina Lu was walking with her 1-month-old baby, in a stroller, when a man grabbed her from behind.

"He grabbed me by the hips and he just started thrusting himself into me. He's thrusting his hips into my hips from behind, grabbing me by the hips very aggressively. And he would not stop," Lu told FOX 11.

She sustained minor injuries to her face while she fought off her attacker.

"It was the point at which, you know, he started hitting me in the face. It was with his fist. I think it was with his right hand. He hit me maybe three or four times. It was really scary. You know, obviously with face, head wounds," she explained.

Luckily, the infant was not injured in the attack.

Carmina eventually broke free and neighbors came running to help, alerting her husband who was working from inside the home.

"I want to make sure she was okay and the baby was okay. But once I got a description from the neighbors, I peeled out of there, and I was canvasing the streets trying to find him. She held herself very well. You know, she's not a victim. I'm glad that she fought back," her husband said.

The suspect, who she described as a 5 ft 10" Caucasian, slight built, with dark hair, remains outstanding.