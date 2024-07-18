Robbery suspect livestreams police chase with baby in backseat

A robbery suspect is behind bars Thursday after he livestreamed himself leading authorities on a high-speed police chase with a baby in the backseat of a suspected stolen car.

According to police, the suspect - 21-year-old Daiyaan Henderson - was one of two who allegedly robbed a man as he sat in his car in Beverly Hills The victim was sitting in his car in the area of Canon Drive and Charleville Avenue when he was confronted by Henderson and another suspect, who drew guns on him, and forcibly took his property - including a Rolex watch, ring, and iPhone, authorities said.

The three traveled to Hawthorne, where Henderson allegedly carjacked a Kia with a baby and the child's mother - possibly his daughter and girlfriend - inside. The other two suspects were eventually arrested in South Los Angeles.

Henderson is seen driving through downtown Los Angeles, Hyde Park, Inglewood, then Culver City, where he drove the wrong way multiple times and narrowly missed hitting other vehicles during the pursuit.

In the Instagram livestream, the baby's mother can be heard in the background yelling, "Just pull over and put your hands up! My baby is in the car Daiyaan! Bro! Daiyaan! Just pull over! Let us out!"

The chase ended in Culver City, where Henderson briefly stayed in the car as deputies boxed him in. After a few minutes, Henderson surrendered and was seen exiting the vehicle. The baby's mother also got out, carrying the baby, and Henderson was seen kissing both of them.

According to jail records, Henderson is being held without bail. He was booked for felony evading and seven felony warrants.

The other two suspects arrested were identified as 24-year-old Semaj Lopez and 19-year-old Michael Smith. Both were booked for robbery.

The baby's mother was not arrested after she was determined to be the victim of a kidnapping, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this report.