Woman shot and killed at Metro station in Hollywood, police searching for suspect

A woman was shot and killed while on the Metro early Sunday morning, police are searching for the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at the Hollywood/Vine station on the Metro B (Red) Line in Hollywood.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

It is not known what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The station has been closed indefinitely as police investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

