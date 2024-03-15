Woman sexually assaulted while waiting for ride in Santa Monica; suspect sought

Police in Santa Monica are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman who was waiting for a ride.

The incident happened March 1 around 8:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of Ocean Park Blvd.

Police say the man approached the victim as he was pulling down his pants and made lewd statements. The victim tried to leave the area but the suspect grabbed her from behind and began touching her inappropriately over her clothes.

SUGGESTED: Homeless man assaults 6-year-old girl eating ice cream with parents in Santa Monica

She struggled with the suspect but was ultimately able to get free and run away.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the location.

Anyone with infornation is urged to call Santa Monica Police Department Detective Tavera at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at

Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.