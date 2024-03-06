Santa Monica woman awaken in own home by homeless invader masturbating, touching her face

article

A disturbing incident was reported last week in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica.

Police said that around 2 a.m. on Feb. 27, Anthony Romero, 28, broke into a woman's home in the 2400 block of 2nd Street, where the victim was asleep in her bed. The victim allegedly awoke to find the intruder standing beside her bed, masturbating while touching her face.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Responding officers obtained security footage showing the suspect entering the victim’s house, leading detectives to quickly identify the suspect as Romero.

Romero, who is currently experiencing homelessness, was located by A Watch officers on March 1 at around 9:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. With the assistance of a Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and a K9 officer, Romero was apprehended without incident.

Romero faces multiple charges, including burglary, indecent exposure, attempt to commit rape, and a parole hold from San Bernardino County. He has a prior criminal record, including arrests in Santa Monica in January 2022 for shoplifting and in June 2023 for public intoxication, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and violation of parole.

The District Attorney has filed two felony charges against Romero for burglary and indecent exposure. The severity of the charges is due to the fact that Romero exposed himself during the burglary, which elevates the offense from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The Santa Monica Police Department urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.