Homeless man assaults 6-year-old girl eating ice cream with parents in Santa Monica

Detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department are searching for the man who assaulted a 6-year-old girl while she was eating ice cream and walking with her parents.

The incident happened Sunday around 7 p.m. at Main Street and Marine Avenue.

As the family walked towards a bus stop, the homeless man who was sitting on the bench, suddenly attacked her.

"He turned in the seat and swerved, hit my friend's six-year-old in the face and the child fell to the ground," said witness Christina Tullock.

She scooped up the kid, screaming and holding her face, and they ran away. Then she suddenly realized this has to stop.

"I have a niece and I have three nephews. It's just horrible," she added.

With adrenaline pumping, Tullock whipped around, called 911, and followed him to snap a picture and get a good look at him for police.

"I don't know what I would have done if I caught up with him. Honestly, because he was out of control. He was totally wild-eyed. He was having some sort of psychotic break. He needs help. It's horrendous that this is how we have to live. We're expected to fend for ourselves," Tullock told FOX 11.

"I'm heartbroken for her, for her family, for having to try to explain to your child what happened to them, I mean, how do you explain that," said a local store manager.

Two weeks ago, investigators arrested a homeless man for burglary and the attempted rape of an 80-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her home on Second Street.

RELATED:

In January, police arrested a 27-year-old homeless woman for the murder of a music producer who was just sitting in his car in the morning on 29th and Ocean Park.

The suspect who assaulted the child is described as a male Black, approximately 6 feet tall, between the ages of 30 and 35, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

He fled the location northbound on Main Street.