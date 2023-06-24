Woman seen attacking Long Beach neighbors shot dead by homeowner

A Long Beach homeowner allegedly shot and killed a woman who was attacking a neighbor.

Police believe the woman, 44-year-old Andrea Powell, was walking up and down the street trying to enter homes, screaming and confronting people.

A resident says Powell charged at him after he tried to stop her from attacking a neighbor in front of his house.

In a video taken from the scene, a woman tells the Long Beach Police Department that Powell came out of nowhere and started hitting her.

Ring camera caught the woman on the doorsteps of several homes. One video shows her holding a large stick before a dog chased her away. Another resident said he called police two hours before the shooting happened on Raycroft Avenue when he saw the woman confront someone parking.

The resident who shot Powell has since been questioned and released by police. It will be up to the Los Angeles County DA George Gascón's office on whether the resident will face charges.

Unfortunately for folks living in this neighborhood, instances like this have happened more than once. Just several weeks ago, a homeless man was shot by police after attacking several people with a screwdriver at a park just off 2nd Street.