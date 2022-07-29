Woman rescued by helicopter at popular Forest Falls trail in San Bernardino County

Days after a Hemet man died and a Riverside woman was airlifted to a hospital after falling down a waterfall in San Bernardino County, fire crews conducted another rescue in the same area Thursday.

RELATED: Man killed, woman injured after falling down waterfall in San Bernardino County

On July 28, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a victim, identified as Erika Dahlberg, went hiking at Big Falls located in the Forest Falls community of the San Bernardino County Mountains. While she was hiking near the waterfalls, she lost her footing and fell an estimated 50 feet.

SBSD officials said due to the trail’s remote location and terrain in the area, they requested assistance from Sheriff’s Aviation. As a result, a crew with San Bernardino County Fire, along with a sheriff’s rescue helicopter, Air Rescue 306 (AR306), responded to the scene.

The Forest Falls area is located about 80 miles from Los Angeles.

Fire crews hiked to the falls and fire paramedics were able to locate the victim. Due to the location and severity of Dahlberg’s injuries, fire paramedics advised the AR306 crew to conduct a hoist rescue.

Once AR306 arrived, Dahlberg was hoisted up to the helicopter, followed by a paramedic. She was then flown to a trauma center for her injuries sustained in the rescue. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Dahlberg is a 46-year-old resident of Calimesa.

On Sunday afternoon, rescue crews were called to the area after a man and a woman, both age 43, tumbled down the same waterfall. The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was hospitalized. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Last May, the San Bernardino Sun reported a 33-year-old man died at the popular hiking area.

