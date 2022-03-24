Woman killed in gruesome 101 Freeway crash in Studio City

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a grisly collision that split her vehicle in half on the 101 Freeway in Studio City overnight, police said.

California Highway Patrol investigators said around 2 a.m., the victim was traveling southbound on the 101 Freeway and was returning home from her boyfriend’s house in the San Fernando Valley. She started merging onto the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway when she realized she needed to remain on the 101. She tried getting over when she lost control of her vehicle and slammed into the center divider near the Tujunga Avenue off-ramp. The impact was so severe, her car was split in half.

The driver of a red SUV apparently did not see the wreckage and slammed right into it, causing injuries to the driver and passenger. The condition of those injured in the second crash is unknown.

A photojournalist who arrived at the scene performed CPR on the 20-year-old before paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments after the initial crash, the victim’s boyfriend and his parents arrived at the horrific scene. They told CHP investigators it normally took her 20 minutes to return home, and they became concerned after she did not return their calls. So, they started to follow her route home.

The victim’s boyfriend was visibly distraught seeing pieces of the car scattered across the freeway.

"It’s never easy. I mean, it’s top 10 first hated thing I have to do on this job," CHP Sgt. Steve Geraty said.

The victim’s parents have been notified. However, her name has not been released.

