Woman fatally shot, man injured at LA strip mall

A woman was shot and killed, and a man injured at a strip mall in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area near Imperial Highway and Avalon Boulevard.

According to police, four men in a blue Jaguar SUV drove up to the area and started shooting, hitting the two victims.

The woman died at the scene and the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.