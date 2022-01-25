Woman attacked by unhoused man in Santa Monica

A man who is believed to be unhoused attacked two women in Santa Monica.

FOX 11 spoke with one of the victims who is recovering from a head injury.

Surveillance video showed a man holding an empty bottle targeting a woman at a business near the corner of 20th Street and Arizona Avenue.

The latest attack in Santa Monica once again prompted a discussion on mental health and homelessness.

