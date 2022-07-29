Woman alleges security guard caused breast implant deflation when he accidentally brushed her

A woman is suing the owner of a downtown Los Angeles hotel, alleging a security guard caused her left saline breast implant to deflate after he accidentally brushed her with one hand while the plaintiff was trying to help someone with a medical problem in March.

Grace Paeck's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against The Freehand Hotel Co., owner of the Freehand Los Angeles hotel, alleges negligence and premises liability. She seeks unspecified damages.

A representative for the hotel on West 8th Street did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Paeck was sitting in the hotel lobby on March 7 when she went to the aid of a patron who needed medical help, the suit states. Security guards approached the ill guest and Paeck and one of them waved his arms in the air to get the plaintiff to back away, according to the suit.

"As the security guard waved his hands/arms, plaintiff's left breast was hit and she immediately felt a jolting pain," the suit states. "Later the same day, plaintiff realized that her left saline breast implant had deflated as a result of the security guard hitting her."

The guard's "careless and ignorant behavior" at the hotel created an "unreasonable risk of harm," according to the suit, which further states that Paeck had to see doctors and undergo medical examinations because of her injuries.