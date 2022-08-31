Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6

We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby.

Nicole Linton's bail review hearing is set for Wednesday after being postponed at the request of her attorneys nearly two weeks ago. Linton's attorneys requested more time to review claims of Linton's alleged history of car crashes in addition to mental health issues.

New court documents released Tuesday reveal Linton was in a health crisis in the days, hours, and minutes before she drove her speeding Mercedes through the La Brea and Slauson intersection on Aug. 4.

According to those documents, Linton has no recollection of the crash and may have lost consciousness right before the crash.

Linton was diagnosed with bipolar disorder four years ago, and according to her lawyers, stopped taking her medication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the documents revealed Linton has had run-ins with police before. In one such instance, after having a panic attack back in 2018, she jumped on a police patrol car when officers approached her and said she was concerned about her pet turtle.

Court papers said Linton had called her sister after driving home from the hospital for lunch and FaceTimed her completely naked.

Linton has been held in jail since the deadly crash. Her defense attorneys said she should be released on bail and treated in a mental facility. That is what her defense will be arguing for today.

Investigators claim Linton has been involved in 13 crashes outside of California. Prosecutors said last week one of the crashes reportedly occurred as recently as 2020 and in that incident, other people were injured in the collision.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said there was no evidence of alcohol playing a factor in the Windsor Hills crash, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

If convicted as charged, Linton faces up to 90 years to life in prison.