Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day at these LA spots

Hoping to sip a rich coffee cocktail in celebration of National Espresso Martini Day? Look no further, Angelenos!

Los Angeles certainly has no shortage of hot spots to enjoy the cocktail of the hour, but finding that expert pour with the perfect blend of coffee, foam and liquor can be a true challenge.

So let's raise a glass to these beloved haunts across the city that offer a "Yelp-er" approved espresso martini:

Bar Flores

Calling all Tequila fans - this one's for you! Bar Flores in Echo Park offers a tequila espresso martini, as opposed to the typical vodka-based cocktail. Mixed with some Mexican coffee and a hint of lemon and honey, one Yelper said this drink made them "actually like espresso martinis."

Capri Club

For those with a sweet tooth, Capri Club in Eagle Rock has you covered! Their espresso martini comes with an orange peel garnish, which one Yelper said brought a "sweet orange-chocolate kind of vibe that sets this espresso martini apart."

Élephante

Located in Santa Monica with a view of the Pacific, this beachside restaurant delivers more than just looks. One Yelper claimed Élephante's espresso martinis were a "10/10."

Firefly

This stunning restaurant and cocktail bar located in Studio City is the perfect stop for those looking to stay out of the city, but still hoping to indulge in a java jolt. "The espresso martinis are elite, and so is the mushroom pasta," said one Yelper – in case you're looking to stay for dinner.

Grandmaster Recorders

Soak up the sparkling Hollywood city skyline on the roof of Grandmaster Recorders while you sip this coffee cocktail. One Yelper described this espresso martini as a "hit," and that it was both "creamy and delicious."

Cheers!