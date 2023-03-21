Where to get the best burrito in California

What's your favorite burrito? Traditional? Breakfast? Sushi? Poutine?

In celebration of National Burrito Day on April 6, Yelp released its list of where you can find the best burrito in each state.

In California, the number one top spot according to Yelp is Curbgrill in Burbank.

Located at 1533 N. Buena Vista Street, the beloved food truck has been serving up delicious breakfast staples like burritos and quesadillas, burgers, bowls, and more with a 5-star rating and 200+ reviews so far.

This isn't the first time Curbgrill is being recognized for its delicious food.

Last year, it was voted as the most popular brunch spot in California by Yelp.

To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses across the U.S. in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "burrito," then ranked those restaurants using factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "burrito."

To see the full list, tap or click here.