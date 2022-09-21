This is California's best brunch spot, according to Yelp

Calling all brunch lovers - where's your go-to brunch spot?

Yelp recently ranked its Top Brunch Spot list in every state and your favorite restaurant may have made the list.

In California, the top spot for brunch in the state according to Yelpers is Curbgrill in Burbank, Yes, it's a food truck and not an actual brick-and-mortar restaurant at the moment, but the beloved eatery has been serving up delicious breakfast staples like burritos and quesadillas, burgers, bowls, and more with a 5-star rating and 200+ reviews so far.

Yelp analyzed each business' total volume of ratings and reviews, considering only those with a passing health score and those that were marked open for business as of Sept. 6.

To see the full list, tap or click here.