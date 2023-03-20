A look at In-N-Out Burger's secret menu

It's no secret that In-N-Out's secret menu is out there.

Even the burger chain itself confirms the "urban myth" on its website, where they actually list its "not so secret menu," saying "We don't have any secrets at all."

"It's just the way some of our customers like their burgers prepared, and we're all about making our customers happy," In-N-Out said.

Here are some of the chain's most popular items on the (not so) secret menu:

Double Meat

The Double Meat Burger is made up of two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, spread, with or without onions, on a freshly baked bun. It's not to be confused with the Double Double, which is double meat and double cheese.

3x3

Three 100% pure beef patties

4x4

Four 100% beef patties

Grilled Cheese

Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread, onion or no onion, on a freshly baked bun.

Protein Style

A burger wrapped in large leafy lettuce leaves instead of a bread bun.

Animal Style

Animal Style burgers include pickles, extra spread, grilled onions, and mustard fried onto each meat patty.

Milkshakes

On In-N-Out regular's menu, there are three available - strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. But did you know you could get a Neapolitan shake (all three combined) or a black and white milkshake by mixing vanilla and chocolate? All come in one size - 15 ounces, per the In-N-Out website. Or do they?

Apparently, there's also options for a large and extra large milkshake, per The Daily Meal. The extra large milkshake is reportedly double the size of a normal one, so about 30 ounces, while a large holds about 22 ounces.

TikToker @hellthyjunkfood shared that it costs only a fraction of the price more, though the actual dollar amount depends on the In-N-Out location you go to.

Other drinks

People have reportedly also ordered root beer floats, Arnold Palmers, and Lemon-Ups.

Burger toppings

Onions (regular, raw chopped, grilled, whole grilled)

Chopped chilies

Pickles

Mustard (regular or fried)

Ketchup

Cold cheese

Tomato wrap (Instead of buns holding your burger, think tomatoes)

Bun options

No toast, light toast, extra toast

Fry options

Try them animal style (much like the burger, so topped with grilled onions, cheese, and spread), well done, light well, medium well, or light. You can even just do cheese fries.

Miscellaneous items

Don't forget you can rock a white paper hat like the employees do or grab some stickers for free.

Earlier this month, it was announced the burger chain would be serving up "mini versions" of some of their most popular menu items for the first time ever. Owner Lynsi Snyder announced the "exciting news" on social media that the chain's only mini Double-Doubles, mini burgers, and mini fries would be available courtesy its new Esther Snyder Cookout Truck.

In-N-Out currently has restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas.

Earlier this year, the chain announced its expansion to Tennessee.

To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, In-N-Out will be hosting a special celebration festival this October in Pomona. You can read more details on that by tapping or clicking here.

