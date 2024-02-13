Weather forecast: Rain to return to Southern California, here's when

Got weekend plans, Angelenos? Better bring an umbrella because there's more rain coming to California this holiday weekend.

While Thursday and Friday is expected to be mostly dry, the National Weather Service says to prepare for significant weather and rain by the weekend and through early next week.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain is expected in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. But otherwise, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and a little cooler, highs in the lower-to-mid 60s, according to forecasters.

By Friday, increasing clouds and mild temperatures are expected. For Los Angeles County, the highs are expected to hit the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Forecasters say some minor to moderate rain is expected across Los Angeles County by Saturday night. By Sunday and Monday, forecasters warn Angelenos to prepare for the following:

Significant flooding and mudslides possible with periods of heavy rain

Large surf from multiple directions with the potential for coastal flooding and damaging waves

Gusty winds that create hazardous sea conditions and moderate risk for downed trees and power outages

Hazardous mountain roads and closures with heavy snow

The storm is expected to last through Wednesday, spreading from the west to the east.

Forecasters expect heavy rain across the Southern California area on Sunday and Monday, with projected rainfall totals of one to three inches over the weekend and early next week.

Isolated 10-inch rainfall totals are possible in certain western counties, and snowfall could reach several feet in the mountains, according to forecasters.

