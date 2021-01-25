What restrictions does LA County have now that California isn't under a stay-at-home order?

As California is no longer under a stay-at-home order, Los Angeles County is working to give clarity to residents on what can and can't open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, just a couple of hours after Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has lifted the stay-at-home order for all California regions, Los Angeles County shared an update on the county's COVID-19 restrictions.

Outdoor dining will be permitted to reopen in Los Angeles County by the end of the week, according to county officials. County leaders also explained that LA County will try to mirror the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

"Los Angeles County will essentially align with the state by the end of the week to allow for the reopening of permitted activities under the 'purple tier,'" Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Monday. "This will include outdoor dining."

According to the county, private gatherings are now limited to three households and can not exceed a total of 15 people. The gatherings must also be outdoors only, the county said. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open "for outdoor operations" and gyms may reopen their outdoor facilities.

Personal care, like hair and nail salons, may reopen at 25% indoor capacity.

Monday's developments come as Southern California had been under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order since December 2020.

On Monday afternoon, LA County reported 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total up to 1,079,396 total cases. The county also reported 46 new deaths Monday, bringing the virus' death toll up to 15,303.

